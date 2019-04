Alice “Pancake” McAllister, 7, of Rohnert Park, makes her way around the skating rink at Cal-Skate Sat., March 23. She is part of the Fallen Angels Junior Derby team who provided a demo prior to the Resurrection Roller Girls match against Sierra Regional Roller Derby team. The young athletes showed the audience the skate skills they have learned and participated in a view drills.

Photo by Jane Peleti