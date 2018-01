Darius Hurst, sophomore at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the JV basketball team game goes up for a shot during their game against Windsor High School Friday, Jan. 5 at Rancho. Rancho was down by one point with three seconds left in the game when the team took it down the court and Darius threw for a shot and sunk the ball for an exciting win against Windsor 55-54. The freshmen team won their game, 55-24 and varsity was defeated 39-52.