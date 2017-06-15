If you, your place of work, or your community would like to receive a presentation about what human trafficking looks like and how you can help; for the next two years, there is an unprecedented program to support survivors of human trafficking in Sonoma County.

Human trafficking victims may look like the people you encounter every day. Be alert for these warning signs. Someone you meet may need help finding the path to freedom.

Is the person accompanied by another person who seems controlling?

Is the person rarely allowed in public (except for work)?

Do you notice any physical or psychological abuse?

Does the person seem submissive or fearful?

Does the person lack identification or documentation?

Is someone else collecting the person’s pay or holding that money for ‘safekeeping’?

If you would like to learn more about human trafficking or have a specific question, give a call any weekday on the office line: 707-545-7270.

If you think you see someone being trafficked, call the crisis line at 707-545-7273. The highly-trained and certified advocates will develop a comprehensive plan to keep victims of sex and labor trafficking safe and on a road to recovery.