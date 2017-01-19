Human trafficking hits home

By: Dave Williams

Prostitution sting results in arrests of men from outside Sonoma County

Human trafficking in recent years has become a major problem for law enforcement agencies in Northern California. And the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety has been busy raising awareness of this issue.

A prostitution sting by the RPDPS last week resulted in several arrests for either prostitution or pimping/pandering.

Two women were cited on Jan. 11, while two men were arrested on charges of pimping and pandering on Friday, Jan. 13 and one man was arrested on suspicion of pimping on Saturday, Jan. 14. The men were booked into Sonoma County Jail, where they remain in custody as of Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to Rohnert Park Police Sgt. Jeff Justice, the meetings were arranged after officers spotted advertisements on social media or on websites such as Craigslist or Backdoor.

The operation was conducted by the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety Community Oriented Problem Solving team, with the assistance of Investigations.

The men were identified as Brandon Walker, 26, and Leon Walker, 40, of Fairfield and Richmond, respectively. The women are being treated by law enforcement as victims and were not jailed.

About 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Gilbert Martinez, 41, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of pimping. Police said Martinez accompanied a woman who arranged to meet an officer following an online contact.

In an attempt to locate minors and other victims of human trafficking, officers contacted people who were advertising services on the Internet. One woman agreed to meet an undercover officer and provide a sex act in exchange for money. When she arrived she told officers she was brought there by two subjects who were located by other officers and placed under arrest for pimping/pandering. One of the suspects also had an outstanding felony warrant for narcotics sales.

The female victim in this case was not charged with any crimes and was given assistance by the Officers and Verity, a Santa Rosa-based organization that aims to eliminate all forms of abuse but focuses on sexual assault and abuse.

The RPDPS and Verity are members of the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task Force. January is Human Trafficking Awareness month, and the RPDPS reminds people there are many juveniles and adults who are forced into the sex trafficking trade. Many of those participating in sex trafficking are physically assaulted and deprived of basic freedoms by those who are trafficking them, as well as assaulted by customers whom they visit.

Anyone who believes sex trafficking is occurring at any location or believes they know someone involved in the sex-trafficking trade is encouraged to contact local law enforcement agencies or advocacy groups for assistance.

Part of the sting operation targeted massage parlors, where the RPDPS has fielded numerous complains of prostitution activities as well as females who were posting on the Internet to provide prostitution services in Rohnert Park.

During the sting, RPDPS officers and detectives went to Lei Sure Massage on Redwood Drive.

An undercover officer went into the business posing as a customer to see if he would be offered sex acts in addition to the massage. The undercover officer was offered a sex act by the masseuse for an additional charge, and other officers then made entry into the business and arrested the masseuse for solicitation for prostitution. She was issued a citation with a court date for the violation, and then spoke with representatives from Verity who offered her services and information to get out of the prostitution trade. The business permit for Lei Sure Massage from the City of Rohnert Park was temporarily suspended at that time, which means they had to cease operation pending a review by the city.

In attempts to recover minors and other victims of human trafficking who were offering services on the Internet, one woman agreed to come to meet with undercover officers to provide a sex act for money. When the woman arrived, she was arrested for solicitation for prostitution. She also was issued a citation with a court date for the violation after no evidence could be found that she was being trafficked by someone else, and then she also spoke with representatives from Verity who offered her services and information to get out of the prostitution trade as well.

Anyone with questions regarding this human trafficking operation or information should contact RPDPS Investigations Sgt. Jeff Justice at (707) 584-2630.