Hub Cyclery celebrates another year

Community
January 14, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Haute Flash takes the stage Elves clowning around A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Would you make a great foster parent? Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Let’s talk Turkey Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 A day at Thomas Page Academy Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Pastis visits the Ranch JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert Enrollment event at SC airport Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Volunteer's Corner Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Seniors are targets for telescammers

Hub Cyclery celebrates another year

  • Chez and Claire Fetrow, owners of the Cotati Hub Cyclery

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
January 11, 2019

Every proper town is built on pillars—those fixtures of the community which silently plug away at whatever it is they do to make life a little bit better. It’s easy to pass them by. They become part of the landscape, a forgettable piece of everyday life, but letting them fade into the background seems like an injustice.

The Cotati Hub Cyclery is one such pillar.

“As corny as it sounds, after 30 years of running a business you might have good and bad customers and good and bad experiences, but you also become part of the community,” owner, Claire Fetrow said. “People will come in with so much change happening around them and they’ll see and us and say, ‘Oh my God! You’re still here!’”

The Hub Cyclery is located along Old Redwood Highway on that stretch of road between Peets and central Cotati. It’s a quaint little store that’s almost half a century old run by a husband and wife team, Chaz and Claire Fetrow.

The Fetrows’ actually met at the Hub Cyclery back in their early days with the shop about 30 years ago. Claire wandered into the store one afternoon to get her bike fixed in preparation for a two-day ride. There she met Chaz, who was the new, proud owner of the shop, and the two hit it off almost immediately. They bonded over their shared love for bicycles.

As they tell it, it’s a match made in heaven.

“It’s kind of the perfect fit. I’m definitely into the mechanical side of the job, but I’m not much of a people person,” Chaz said. “Claire takes care of all the hard stuff. I just take care of the bicycles.”

A lot can change in thirty years and Sonoma County is no exception. In the Fetrows’ time with the shop they’ve withstood the Great Recession, a difficult move with an even more difficult landlord and last year’s wildfires. Times change and people change with them—so do shopping habits, as it turns out.

The growth of online retailers in recent years has placed the Fetrows under a little bit of pressure. It doesn’t threaten their ability to stay in business, but they admitted to a slight slowdown in smaller purchases.

But by far it’s the change in shopper’s attitudes that has proven the most startling. “Today I had someone in here and they were googling price information on the item they were asking me questions about,” Claire said. “It’s almost cavalier with how they act. They come in and they treat you like you’re not needed, but yet they’re still here walking around in your store. There’s a certain arrogance to it.”

Nevertheless, the Fetrows continue to show up to work day in and day out. It’s what they love. Sonoma County is their home and their community and in times of trouble the Fetrows have proven that they’re more than willing to marshal their resources and help those in need.

Last year is a perfect example. After the wildfires devastated Sonoma County, the Hub Cyclery stepped up and launched a donation drive to get bicycles into the hands of those that lost the most. The drive drew in donations from all across the Bay Area and after a whole bunch of elbow grease and repair, gave away over a hundred refurbished bicycles to wildfire victims.

It all started with one donation.

“That very first day we opened and that very first call was this woman. She says, ‘Do you have this specific bike?’ It was just this girl’s bike. I said ‘yeah’. She goes, ‘We just came in and bought that bike from you last week. It was the one bike my daughter wanted and we lost our house,’” Claire said. “This little girl shows up with her uncle and you could tell they’d been through it. The uncle comes up to the cash register and we say, ‘We’re just gonna give this to you.’ He started bawling his head off. This big, huge guy had to walk into the back room. That was the beginning of the program.”

Residents of Cotati and Rohnert Park can find the Fetrows manning the Hub Cyclery in the afternoon from Wed. to Sun. Here’s hoping this fixture of the community remains for many years to come.