How you can let it go

By: Steven Campbell

Spotlight On Seniors

It’s no surprise that the song “Let It Go” from the movie “Frozen” won an Oscar.

However, “Letting it Go” is better said than done!

All of us are a recombination of our yesterdays, which can stick to us like gum on our shoes. All of us have shadows caused by past pains; the parent who wasn’t there, the ex who betrayed you, the litigations of a divorce, the times we have wasted or the mistakes we have made.

We need to do some scraping.

Some exciting news –You don’t have to remove your memories

However, here is some exciting news. The power to remove the emotional rocks from our past does not lie in the rocks themselves, or even in the past itself. It lies in the steps we can take to push those rocks up and out of the way.

More succinctly, getting unstuck doesn’t mean removing our memories; it means choosing to reconfigure them. When we make that choice, (I’ll show you how in this article), our past can actually become a mentor for the present. In addition, getting unstuck rarely means cutting off our ties; it means alteration, not amputation.

Is there anything we can’t get over? Well…yes and no.

We may not be able to get over it, but we can find a different place to put it.

We may not be able to forget the past, but it need not intrude in our thinking.

We may not be able to pretend it wasn’t bad, but choosing to see it differently can actually help heal us.

We may not be able to get over the past, but we can get past it.

Dr. Judith Sills lists six action steps to “Let It Go” in the November 4, 2014 issue of “Psychology Today.”

Here are three of them.

1: Anchor yourself in the future

It’s hard to “Let It Go” when we lock onto the past. However, choosing to give ourselves a positive view of tomorrow supplies the energy and the will to push us beyond the past.

Doing this does require some deliberate mental focus.

For instance, you might take an online class about something you’ve always wanted to learn. You might hire a trainer and keep detailed records of your body’s improvements. Create a new sales target or envision a better job. Giving yourself a goal to work toward will help to tow you out of the quicksand of yesterday.

2: Transform your narrative

Simply put, we are our story. Not so much the story of the events in our lives but the story we tell ourselves about the role we played in the events—hero or victim, beloved or unworthy, competent or careless.

One powerful strategy for easing the pain of the past is to rewrite key aspects of the story from a more balanced, empathetic perspective. A healthy rewrite makes you less victimized, less devastated, less lost than the one you told yourself at the time of the original injury. It reduces the deep rage, loss and fear that have been holding you back.

For instance, Dr. Sills writes, “I was bitter for a long time because my husband had an affair that ended our marriage. I was unhappy in the marriage, but at least I didn’t betray him! I stopped being angry when I saw that his affair unlocked the door for both of us. I got to leave and still be the good guy. That was a gift.”

Rewrites do not attempt to change the facts; they see those facts through more mature, more empathetic, less injured eyes. Those eyes help you “Let It Go.”

3: Learn to be in the present

Nothing is as powerful an antidote to the past as our capacity to choose to live in the present.

Unfortunately, this is limited by the magnets of the past and the future; fear, love, rage, anxiety, shame, regret and fantasy.

The decision to focus on the present can bring about amazing things. This technique called mindfulness is where we note in a nonjudgmental way the thoughts and sensations occurring at this very moment.

It’s stress-reduction benefits are well documented and there are many positive emotional and spiritual side effects. And as your mindfulness increases, you will, by definition, get past the past.

The Story of Ernie

I met Ernie at Oakmont a number of years ago. He approached me after I had given a presentation on mindfulness and living in the present. Maggie his wife stood next to him smiling like the Cheshire cat in “Alice in Wonderland.”

He told me that he was raised in the Deep South; had lived through the Great Depression, and had been a part of the American army which liberated Buchenwald Concentration Camp in 1945.

He had never shared feelings; even with his wife. However, after hearing my message the previous week, he sat down with her across the breakfast table.

This is what he said to her. “I know I have never told you this, but I can’t tell you how beautiful you are to me, and how much I love you, and how glad I am that you married me.”

Ernie then looked at me with tears in his eyes and quietly declared, “It has changed our marriage…after 67 years.”

It is never too late…unless you say it is!

Wow!

Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent” and conducts “The Winners Circle” every two months at Sonoma Mountain Village in RP. Contact Steven at 480-5007 or go his website at stevenrcampbell.com to ask about his one-day free monthly seminar.