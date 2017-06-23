How to protect yourself in this heat

By: Dawn Dolan

Sumer is finally here – and wow, is it here! It’s wonderful to be outdoors letting our skin make some needed vitamin D from the sunshine but our personal Rohnert Park cooling evening fog bank is lagging far behind and nowhere in sight.

We are all aware of the need to protect ourselves from too much sun, exposure burning our skin and creating pain for now and damage for later. What we don’t always think about is the loss of electrolytes, the minerals that control our body’s fluid balance. These are lost with dehydration from heat and exercise.

Dizziness, confusion, muscle cramping and fatigue are the most common symptoms of heat exhaustion or electrolyte loss. Some less common symptoms may include insomnia, anxiety, irritability, digestive disturbances, vomiting or a change in heartbeat. Supplementing your diet with foods rich in natural sodium, potassium, chloride and magnesium is prudent in these hot weather months.

For your summer outings, be sure to take along plenty of fresh water and don’t forget to include some snacks that provide the needed mineral replenishment. Bring along some coconut water, citrus fruits, pineapple, bananas, celery, watermelon or cucumbers. These are all delicious, refreshing and tasty.

For the kids, especially the picky eaters, bring along a natural mineral supplement tablet to be taken with water and section of an orange to provide electrolyte and fluid replenishment every hour or so, depending on heat and activity levels. Then just enjoy watching them be on the go!

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.