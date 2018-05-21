How to help your family budget

By: Family Features

(Family Features) Managing all of life’s demands on limited funds can feel like a never-ending chore. Every family’s budget is unique, so there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to saving money. However, establishing priorities and looking for ways to make small cuts can add up.

Many people turn to creating a personalized budget or a spending schedule to help keep track of their expenses. Planning payments on a monthly basis can sometimes be helpful when it comes to setting an appropriate family budget, anticipating short-term expenses and planning ahead for long-term payments.

However, creating a personalized budget is not always enough. Some companies also offer discount and incentive programs for particular customers, so it’s best to do some research when planning your next month’s budget and take advantage of available programs.

For example, Amazon offers a discounted Prime membership for $5.99 per month for customers receiving government assistance. This offer is already available to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholders and now Medicaid recipients also qualify. Members have access to a wide selection of more than 100 million items, video and music streaming services, low prices on select items and fast, convenient delivery options, which can ultimately help save both time and money.

In addition to fast, free shipping on millions of items, these benefits come at no additional cost to Prime members:

•Access to thousands of TV shows and movies.

•Ad-free access to more than 2 million songs.

•Unlimited photo storage within the Prime Photos app.

•Rotating selection of more than 1,000 books.

•Free in-game loot with Twitch Prime.

•Exclusive early access to Lightning deals.

•Up to 20 percent off diapers, baby food and more with Subscribe & Save.

To help make your budget more manageable, take a close look at your bills, ongoing purchases and opportunities to save where possible.

Find more information to help balance your budget at amazon.com/qualify.