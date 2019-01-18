How to have a better year

By: Dawn Dolan

This is the time of year when our thoughts often go to the idea of a fresh start. Let’s make this year better in many ways than last year. There were so many events that were not in our control but there were also many that were. How are we responding to the given situations? What efforts are we putting forth to create a base of wellness for every aspect of our lives?

We all have heard the phrase “Failure to plan is planning to fail.” Most often we just don’t take the time to review what is working in our lives and what is not. Stress is the most common consequence of not having long range plans for ‘rainy days.’ Stress is also a major contributor to ill health.

Just taking some time out to look at the areas of stress that have the nasty habit of recurring again and again can make a huge difference in your overall quality of life. When we think of each stressful incident as isolated, we may feel victimized by circumstances. If we, instead, look at recurring patterns we may find some common actions or inactions that we may be able to change.

What caused you the most stress last year? Maybe there were many incidents in the same category scattered throughout. What could you have done to have either avoided the situation or situations entirely or mitigated the consequences of each situation? How did this affect your relationships? Your finances? Your health? Your personal time?

Looking at these aspects realistically may bring some solutions to mind that will go a long way in making 2019 better than 2018. If you cannot get clear on what to do, consider asking around for a referral to a good coach or mentor. We have so many valuable resources here in Sonoma County. Let’s make good use of them!

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.