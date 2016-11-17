How to become ideal candidate for a mortgage

By: Scott Sheldon

When it comes time to purchase or refinance a home, lenders are looking for a certain financial profile. We’ll explore some things your financial profile should have.

• Income: Solid, consistent income poised to continue into the future is what lenders crave. If you had a gap in your employment in the last two years, for example, that is something that will have to be explained and documented. Lenders want to have assurances the loan they are making is going to perform well into the future, so income continuance is critical. This means if you’re self-employed, your income will be averaged over the last two years. It also means pay stubs and a verification of employment will be required if you are a W-2 employee.

• Credit score: It typically needs to be at least 700 or better. That does not mean if your credit score is less than 700 you can’t get a mortgage, but it does mean that your credit is going to be looked at a little more closely (a 580 score is the minimum needed these days). Perhaps you are utilizing a high percentage of your credit and your credit score is slightly lower because of credit card balances? Maybe you missed a payment here and there in the past? Whatever the circumstances are, know that anything 700 or better is good in terms of qualifying for financing.

• Debt: Optimally, you want your minimum payment liabilities very low in relationship to your monthly income; a target range is 10 percent or lower of your gross income. A mortgage payment can be a rather large portion of your income. By keeping your minimum payments on obligation to 10 percent or lower, there is enough room to fit in a mortgage payment. How much mortgage you can borrow is a function of how that payment fits into your income with your other monthly liabilities.

• Assets: The ideal mortgage candidate will have a 720 credit score, 20 percent down and a healthy debt income ratio at 36 percent and will have a demonstrated ability of good payment history and solid income. Know that the more cash down you have, the lower the payment. The less cash down you have the more important it is to have lower monthly payments as your debt ratio climbs as you slide up the mortgage payment scale.

Following is a snapshot of which mortgage loan program may be suitable for you based on these characteristics. Each scenario is based on a 30-year fixed rate for illustrative purposes.

• Great credit score of 720 or above with little cash as a down payment means high monthly payments greater than 10 percent of your monthly income optimal loan with an FHA 30-year fixed rate.

• Great credit score of 720 or above with little cash as a down payment can mean really low monthly payments e.g. 10 percent or less of your monthly income with conventional loan 30-year fixed rate.

• Credit score 700 with a big down payment of 20 percent or more plus closing costs, minimum payments on liabilities can mean more than over 10 percent of your monthly income on a conventional 30-year fixed rate.

• Credit score 620 with little down payment means payments under or over 10 percent of your monthly income on an FHA 30-year fixed rate.

While there are other programs available in the marketplace, the above illustrations give you an idea of what you might be looking at while balancing your complete financial credit, debt, income and asset picture.

Changing any of the following results in a different financial picture:

• Income: Higher or lower;

• Credit score: Higher or lower;

• Assets: Higher or lower;

•Debts: Higher or lower.

Anytime you’re going higher in credit, income or assets that’s a good thing that will help you borrow more and afford more. Debt is the only one of the four items where the target is to go lower by responsibly paying off obligations.