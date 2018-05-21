Kids & Pets
May 21, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners May 9 The unpredictable nature of cats How to care for aquarium goldfish Our genius volunteers rock and give for the animals University Elementary School Lifeskill award recipients for the week of May 8 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners May 2 Lifeskill recipients at Hahn for Pre-K through 2nd for April Lifeskill recipients for Hahn 3rd through 5th grade for April Student builders for Monte Vista the week of April 16 The secret to successful dog training Meeting the finish line Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for April 18 Monte Vista Student builders for April 24 Bunfest April 29, at Burton Rec Center Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 23 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 11 Summer fun for kids Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of April 16 Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Happy Birthday How to house-train your dog Happy Birthday Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of Feb. 26 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 4 Kids enjoyed playing on the new playscapes at Golis Park University Elementary Lifeskill award recipients for the week of April 10 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients Pre-K through 2nd-grade-January Hahn Elementary Lifeskill recipients Waldo Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of April 9 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients 3rd through 5th-grade-January Getting a second dog is a big deal Monte Vista School Student Builders for Jan. 30 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for 3rd through 5th grade A volunteer's tale of RP animal shelter Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 24 Waldo Intermediate March 26 “Critter Gitter” singing about pet care Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners - Feb. 21 Simple science experiments By Ken Zschack Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Monte Vista Student Builders - Feb. 27 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill 3rd-5th Monte Vista Student builders for the week of March 23 Baby, it’s cold out there Teens know it all Rabbits and Easter The Kindness Committee Â â€˜Bone Upâ€™ on wise winter weather practices for your petÂ  2nd-graders sing at city council Monte Vista Student Builders for Feb. 20 Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for March 14 Waldo Lifeskill leaders Penngrove Lifeskill winners for Feb. 14 Lion dancer stretches high The magic of microchips Learn about us! Penngrove Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 7 Monte Vista School Student Builders for March 6 Would you adopt to certain people? Monte Vista School Student Builders for March 5 Monte Vista Student Builders for Jan. 9 Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for March 7 John Reed Citizen of the week winners for Feb. 6 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Monte Vista Student builders for Feb. 6 Is the stray you’ve been feeding looking a lot rounder? Sex scandal hits the animal welfare world Technology High School hosts first STEAM Showcase Penngrove School Lifeskill winners Jan. 31 Rancho Cotate Students for the months of January and February Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill winners for week of Jan. 29 15 Schools compete in North Bay Science challenge University Elementary School Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5 Waldo School Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5

How to banish pet odors from a home

May 18, 2018

Metro editorial content:

Dogs, cats, birds, and lizards have evolved from wild animals and outdoor companions to become beloved, largely domesticated members of the family. The number of pets in homes across the country continues to grow. According to Statista, as of March 2017, 94.2 million cats and 89.7 million dogs were estimated to live in the United States as pets. Canada’s Pet Wellness report estimates that there are approximately 7.9 million cats and 5.9 million dogs in Canada. 

Over time, pet owners grow accustomed to their pets’ antics, messes and even their odors. Dealing with smells is par for the course for pet owners, and many become desensitized to certain common smells. But when company is on the way or people are thinking about selling their homes, pet odors must be addressed. Even though it will take effort, homeowners can freshen their homes and eliminate unpleasant pet-related smells.

• Find ways to ventilate. Odors can build up inside closed environments and prove overpowering. Opening windows when applicable, using exhaust fans and encouraging cross-breezes can air certain odors from the home.

• Clean frequently. Cats and dogs can leave behind fur, dander, food messes, and more. Eliminating the debris that pets create can reduce odors. Sweeping, vacuuming and mopping floors can help as well. Don’t forget to vacuum draperies and furniture, and consider purchasing cleaning appliances specifically designed for homes with pets.

• Keep on top of accidents and litter boxes. Puppies and even adult dogs may have their share of accidents. Cats may avoid litter boxes if they are not cleaned frequently and then soil around the house. Be sure to clean up pet waste messes promptly. Baking soda and vinegar solutions are all-natural ways to clean up and can help remove urine odors more readily. Also, look for safe deodorizing cleaning products that can be used on carpeting, flooring and upholstery.

• Purchase an air purifier. Air purifiers can help remove odors and allergens from the air. They’re relatively inexpensive and can be placed in rooms that pets frequent.

• Wash pet blankets and beds. Launder pet beds, cloth toys, blankets, and any other items that pets lounge on. Sweat, saliva and dander can cause these fabrics to become stinky, and, in turn, make the house smell worse.

• Keep pets clean. Most pets are very good at self-grooming, but can benefit from a spa treatment once in awhile. Dogs that spend ample time outdoors or frequently get wet and dirty may need routine baths. Ask a professional groomer what he or she recommends to address potent pet odors.

Neutralizing pet odors takes effort, but it can make for a more pleasant-smelling home environment. 

 

SOCIAL MEDIA TEXT: When company is on the way or people are thinking about selling their homes, pet odors must be addressed. Even though it will take effort, homeowners can freshen their homes and eliminate unpleasant pet-related smells.

 