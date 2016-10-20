How farmers can assist their communities

(Family Features) America’s farmers have a unique opportunity to support and give back to their local community.

As part of the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, eligible farmers can enroll between now and Nov. 30 to win a $2,500 donation to direct to an eligible nonprofit of their choice – assisting organizations that provide important programs and services to rural America.

The program began in 2010, and since then farmers have directed more than $22 million to nonprofit organizations. This year alone, the program will award more than $3 million to local communities on behalf of farmers.

Recipients have used the contributions to fight hunger in their communities, purchase life-saving fire and EMS equipment for their local volunteer fire departments, support agriculture youth leadership programs, buy school classroom resources and other important initiatives.

To enroll or learn more about the program, farmers can visit GrowCommunities.com or call 1 (877) 267-3332.