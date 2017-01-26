How far can one go with self help?

By: Steven Campbell

I’ve shared my message with more than 30,000 people.

Many have asked, “So, let's just suppose that you really can teach almost anyone how to stop feeling miserable about practically anything. If this is true, why spend a lot of time and treasure in psychotherapy? I’ll just read your book and do my own.

I absolutely groan when I hear that. Self-therapy is limited.

Dr. Albert Ellis, the founder of Cognitive Behavior Therapy and Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy (on which much of my message is based) writes in his book, “A Guide to Rational Living,” “No matter how clearly we present my principles of self-help, people often misunderstand or distort them. They read into our suggestions what they want to read and ignore some of our best points.”

Seeing destructive emotions

However, psychotherapy can help you to see how you do have some destructive emotional patterns and help you learn how to think and act in a less self-defeating manner. In addition, psychotherapy is helpful because it is repetitive, experimental and revising. No book, CD audio or PowerPoint presentation can fully replace it. I myself needed therapy to resolve some feelings about myself that no self-help book could have touched.

However, there is also the other side of the fence. In the first chapter of his book, Dr. Ellis describes one of his patients.

“Consider the 50-year-old engineer, Stan, who saw me after reading my book “How to Live with a Neurotic.” Sam had a wife with obvious problems, who was quite difficult for the 28 years of their marriage. He reported that, until he read (my) book, he was continually angry at her.

After reading it twice, almost all his anger faded and he lived peacefully, though not entirely happily, with her and more effectively devoted himself to protecting their three children from some of her erratic behavior.

Acting more sanely

Sam reported “In your chapter on how to live with a person who has severe disturbances, you say, “All right. So Jones gets drunk every night and acts noisily. How do you expect a drunk to act – sober? That really hit me. And I asked myself, ‘How do you expect your crazy wife to behave – sanely?’ That did it! Ever since then, would you believe it, I’ve acted much differently, and more sanely.”

So you can do it. You can read or hear about a new idea, apply it to your own thoughts and actions, and carve out amazing changes in your own life. Not everyone, of course, can or will do this. But many can; and some will!”

History records how people have dug themselves out of horrendous backgrounds and situations without the benefits of psychotherapy. These individuals did see the light of reason and used it for their own saner living.

The question then, is can basic personality change really result from anything except intensive therapy? While it is true that disturbed people often have deep-seated and long-standing problems, and they do require persistent psychology, this is by no means always true.

Self-therapy, for all its limitations, can be effective. In fact, any basic personality change must begin with examining yourself first, which can then lead to encountering significant life experiences, or learning about others’ experience, or talking to a helpful therapist.

One of my favorite stories

For many years I presented my message to the in-house residents of Sonoma County’s Drug Abuse Alternative Center. A number of years ago, a very large scary-looking man approached me after one of my classes, shaking in fury. As he towered over me (and I’m 6-feet tall) he growled, “I’m really angry at you, Mr. Campbell. What you are telling us is all baloney. (Baloney is not the word he used, but I won’t write what he actually said.)

“I’ve been through all these programs at institutions, and none of them have worked for me! I’m dyslexic so I can hardly read, I have been physically abused, and I am a damaged man. Your program won’t work for me either.”

I quietly suggested that we look at one of the PowerPoint slides I use in my seminars.

The slide simply contained some names: Tom Cruise, Whoopi Goldberg, Jay Leno, Alexander Graham Bell, Albert Einstein and Leonardo De Vinci.

All had dyslexia. I looked up and said, “Rick, all of these people had some of the challenges you’re facing. And yet every single one must have said to themselves, at some point in their lives ‘Even though it is harder, and I will have to do it my own way, and it may not work perfectly, I can still do this, or I can still do that!’”

It starts with you

I then looked back up at Rick and said, “When you say, ‘Your program won’t work for me either,’ you’re absolutely right! It won’t! But why won’t it? Because that’s what you’re saying, and your brain’s job is to make sure it doesn’t!”

Rick stared down at me. “You mean…,” he said quietly, “it starts with me.”

“Yes, Rick. The healing starts with you.” (I swear I saw his eyes moisten up, but I can’t be sure.)

Rick finished the program and I saw him two months later as I was loading food into my car at our local grocery store. He suddenly burst out the store’s doors and came running directly at me. “Oh my Lord!” I said. “He’s found me! I’m going to die!”

Rick picked me up and put me down, shaking again. “You know what, Mr. Campbell. I got hired for the graveyard shift at this store, and noticed that they were throwing out a lot of fruits and vegetables.

I may not be able to read very well, but I love numbers and Excel, so I created a program for them to monitor what comes in and what goes out, and their loss has significantly decreased.”

Psychotherapy, workshops, books, relationships, audios, the mistakes we have made, and the mistakes we are making: all of these can help us to learn how to see and actively dispute our defeating thoughts, beliefs, and actions, and learn new, self-fulfilling ways of thinking, perceiving, feeling and doing.

Human beings are the only ones who have the psychological capacity to learn from anything that comes into our lives, even the hard stuff.

All we need is to choose to do so.

Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent” and conducts “The Winners Circle” every two months at Sonoma Mountain Village in RP. Contact Steven at 480-5007 or go his website at stevenrcampbell.com to ask about his one-day free monthly seminar.