How does the body heal?

By: Dawn Dolan

Certified Nutritional Testing

Have you ever heard the phrase “The power that makes the body heals the body?” As a society, we have become so dependent on the ‘miracles of modern medicine’ that we often entirely forget that the body was designed to be a self-healing organism. We have become so focused on all of the truly amazing life-saving techniques, equipment and medicines that are continually evolving and improving year after year that we have failed to notice that our basic health and wellbeing is slipping away from us.

According to David Squires, president of the Commonwealth Fund, an independent research foundation, the U.S. spends the most money but definitely has the worst health outcomes of any western country. Data from the World Health Organization showed that we have a shorter life expectancy than 30 other countries. This is a very troubling statistic.

How can this be?!? Cancer is on the rise at an alarming rate as is Autism. Neither of these truly debilitating conditions affected a large segment of our population 100 years ago. What happened?

Where do your thoughts take you when you hear this distressing information? Do you simply dismiss it as being untrue? Do you think that the real problem is the unaffordable cost of medical care for so many people in this country? Do you think that the underlying problem is the stress of our overly busy lifestyle? Could it be the pollutants that we are constantly being exposed to? Could it be the lack of nutrients in our foods due to soil degradation or second hand growth hormones and antibiotics in the meats we eat?

We seemed to have turned over the basic responsibility for our health and well-being to our medical doctors. We have put aside or minimized the day to day choices we make in regards to supporting and maintaining our own health. We often disregard or minimize the known risks we are taking as we fail to make time for being at ease, exercising, eating nutritious foods and focusing on hygiene. To be truly healthy, we must remember that health comes from within. We could either continue as we are or make the effort to make a truly healthy lifestyle a priority. If we begin to feel a common illness coming on, we could either support our body’s innate immune system with traditional foods and herbs, rest and cleansing or we could reach for the antibiotics with their significant unwanted side effects for the everyday inconvenient but non-life threatening infections. Our basic health is in our hands. For trauma, our medical system is at the ready.



