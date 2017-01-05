HotSpot eatery in Cotati catches fire, nobody gets injured

Restaurant suffers nearly $100,000 in damage Dec. 31

Businesses and residents in the downtown Cotati area should be grateful a Rancho Adobe Fire District station is only a block or two away. Had it not been for the efforts of the RAFD early Saturday morning, Dec. 31, a fire that started and did damage to the HotSpot could have been much worse.

Firefighters from the RAFD responded to calls to the 8200 block of Old Redwood Highway around 5:39 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the roof and flames were visible through the windows. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in around 20 minutes.

RAFD Battalion Chief Mike Weihman believes the fire was burning for some time before being called in because there are no alarm or sprinkler systems in the building.

The fire caused nearly $100,000 in damage. The fire remains under investigation, as no cause has yet been determined.

The building is in escrow pending a sale, and the business next door to the HotSpot, Companey’s Ice Cream Café, offi-cially had its last day of businesses on Dec. 31.

The Hot Spot opened in 2014 and has gained a foothold in the local eatery scene by catering to late-night diners who are hungry after frequenting the local bars in downtown Cotati. The HotSpot’s doors would stay open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The structure of the building houses four different businesses. Fortunately for the other businesses, the HotSpot suffered the bulk of the damage.