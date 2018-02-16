Host a hot-pot party

By: Family Features

(Family Features) Heat up your next get-together by inviting family and friends over to try a DIY trend, the hot-pot party. It can be easy to prep and your guests can enjoy cooking and customizing their own meals.

First, prepare a rich, flavored broth and serve steaming-hot in a slow cooker or multi-cooker. Next, offer a selection of meat, seafood and veggies for dunking. Cook for a few minutes then garnish with sauces and various toppings to match individual tastes.

Offer a taste of the Caribbean with a coconut milk broth and fresh papaya pica sauce.

Learn more about this hot-pot trend and all the latest flavor trends in McCormick’s 2018 Flavor Forecast at FlavorForecast.com.

Caribbean Hot-Pot Broth with Papaya pica sauce

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

Servings: 10

Caribbean Hot-Pot Broth:

2pounds smoked ham hocks

2 cups sliced yellow onions

1 cup diagonally sliced carrots

1/2 cup diagonally sliced celery

8 1/4cups water, divided

1container (32 ounces) Kitchen Basics Original

Chicken Stock

1 whole chile pepper, such as Scotch bonnet or habanero

2 McCormick Bay Leaves

1 teaspoon McCormick Thyme Leaves

1 teaspoon McCormick Ground Turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2teaspoon ground black pepper

salt, to taste

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 cans (13.66 ounces each) Thai Kitchen Coconut Milk

2 tablespoons lime juice

Papaya Pica Sauce:

3 cups cubed fresh papaya

1/2cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup chopped, seeded Scotch bonnet (chile pepper)

1/4 cup chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup yellow mustard

1teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder

1/2teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger

1/4 teaspoon McCormick Ground Cloves

1 pound uncooked bay scallops

1pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

cooked rice

toasted shredded coconut (optional)

fresh red or green bell pepper slices (optional)

To make broth: Place ham hocks, onion, carrots and celery in 6-quart stockpot. Cook on medium heat 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 8 cups water, chicken stock, chile pepper, bay leaves, thyme leaves, turmeric, allspice and pepper. Add salt, to taste. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 1 hour, skimming fat occasionally.

Remove cover and simmer 30 minutes, skimming fat occasionally. Remove ham hocks and skim fat. In small bowl, whisk cornstarch and remaining water. Add to pot with coconut milk. Cook on medium heat 30 minutes. Skim fat. Stir lime juice into broth.

To make Papaya Pica Sauce: In food processor on high speed, process papaya, vinegar, chile pepper, onion, mustard, salt, allspice, garlic powder, ginger and cloves until smooth. Transfer to medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, uncovered, 10-15 minutes. Pour into medium bowl.

To serve, pour broth into heated 6-quart electric slow cooker or hot pot. Cook shrimp and scallops in broth about 5 minutes, or until cooked through, stirring occasionally.

Place some rice in bowl then ladle broth and seafood over top. Stir in Papaya Pica Sauce and top with shredded coconut and pepper slices, if desired.