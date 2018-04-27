Kids & Pets
April 27, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for April 18 Monte Vista Student builders for April 24 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 23 Summer fun for kids How to house-train your dog Bunfest April 29, at Burton Rec Center Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 11 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of April 16 Happy Birthday Kids enjoyed playing on the new playscapes at Golis Park Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 4 University Elementary Lifeskill award recipients for the week of April 10 Waldo Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of April 9 Getting a second dog is a big deal A volunteer's tale of RP animal shelter Waldo Intermediate March 26 Happy Birthday Simple science experiments By Ken Zschack Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of Feb. 26 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill 3rd-5th Monte Vista Student builders for the week of March 23 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients Pre-K through 2nd-grade-January Hahn Elementary Lifeskill recipients Teens know it all Hahn School Lifeskill recipients 3rd through 5th-grade-January Rabbits and Easter Monte Vista School Student Builders for Jan. 30 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for 3rd through 5th grade Â â€˜Bone Upâ€™ on wise winter weather practices for your petÂ  Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 24 2nd-graders sing at city council “Critter Gitter” singing about pet care Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners - Feb. 21 Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for March 14 Waldo Lifeskill leaders Monte Vista Student Builders - Feb. 27 Lion dancer stretches high Learn about us! Baby, it’s cold out there Monte Vista School Student Builders for March 6 Monte Vista School Student Builders for March 5 The Kindness Committee Penngrove Lifeskill award winners for March 7 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Monte Vista Student Builders for Feb. 20 Is the stray you’ve been feeding looking a lot rounder? Technology High School hosts first STEAM Showcase Penngrove Lifeskill winners for Feb. 14 Rancho Cotate Students for the months of January and February The magic of microchips 15 Schools compete in North Bay Science challenge Penngrove Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 7 Would you adopt to certain people? Monte Vista Student Builders for Jan. 9 John Reed Citizen of the week winners for Feb. 6 Monte Vista Student builders for Feb. 6 Sex scandal hits the animal welfare world Penngrove School Lifeskill winners Jan. 31 Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill winners for week of Jan. 29 University Elementary School Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5 Waldo School Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5

Hope unleashed for pets with cancer

By: Naps
April 27, 2018

(NAPS)—If any of the country’s 70 million dogs are part of your family, you know how you feel about your furry friend, how the love and loyalty, playfulness and protection he offers can affect your life. You also know you want to keep him safe and disease-free.

 

One Dog’s Life

That’s how Sandy felt about her dog, Patch, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. “We were referred by our oncologist to come to VCA Animal Diagnostic Clinic (ADC) in Dallas to receive treatment,” she says. “The particular machine and expertise we needed for Patch were available here. We had other options, but after reading about the services this facility can offer, all signs pointed us to come here. I wanted to put Patch in the best hands I could. He’s not just a dog, he’s a family member and there is nothing we would not do for him. 

“Our experience with VCA has been beyond my expectations. The front office staff is warm and inviting and exceptionally friendly. I’ve e-mailed our radiation oncologist, Dr. Custis, on the weekend and he e-mails me right back. You don’t expect him to do that, but he cares so much and takes time out of his weekend to make sure he answers my questions.”

 

 

Hope Unleashed

At VCA’s Animal Diagnostic Clinic in Dallas, Texas, pets have access to life-extending cancer treatments delivered by caring and compassionate veterinary oncologists. The center is also working toward future medical advances, by participating in robust clinical trials, which have the capacity to impact both future veterinary patients as well as human patients.

Not only does the compassionate care there create a healing environment for pets and their owners, the board-certified teams of veterinary specialists can turn to the latest tools and technology to effectively treat animals with cancer. One such advancement is the state-of-the-art TrueBeam™ radiation technology that can deliver better, safer and faster radiation treatment with unmatched precision to tumors. 

 

What The Technology Does

James T. Custis III, DVM, MS, DACVR (Radiation Oncology), VCA’s veterinary radiation oncologist at ADC, explains: “With the precision and accuracy of the TrueBeam, tumors are targeted while preferentially sparing surrounding normal tissues. Protocols involving fewer visits and shorter treatment times, while also improving local tumor response and minimizing side effects, are now a reality for veterinary cancer patients. This technology benefits our patients, clients and partnering veterinarians.”

 

The Power Of Communication And Compassion

“Each patient and its human family deserve the best possible experience when they come to ADC. We are totally committed to offering and providing the absolute best patient care we know how and that technology and medicine allow us to do. We are also committed to ongoing honest and transparent communication about the process their pet is going through in treatment and letting them know we care about them as we care about their pet,” said VCA’s Director of Oncology, Zachary M. Wright, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology).

 

Learn More

For further facts on pet health, go to www.vcahospitals.com/animal-diagnostic-clinic-dallas or on Twitter @vcapethealth. 

 