Honoring Tech High Lady Titans

Following their final game of the regular season the Technology High Lady Titans Seniors were honored by their coaches, teammates, families and friends. Pictures from left to right are: Assistant Coach Jeremy Mugurussa, Senior Danielle Baker, Senior Maddy Quigley, Senior Hannah Menth, Senior Zara Walton, Senior Samantha Dickson, Senior Aveen Oulai, Senior Kayli Worden, Senior Holly Herman, and Coach Melissa Knoll. The Lady Titans will have their first-round playoff game Sat., Nov. 3, at Cougar Stadium.

Robert Grant