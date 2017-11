The Rancho Cotate High School varsity volleyball seniors were honored Thursday, October 26 during senior night before their game against Casa Grande High School. The seniors honored include, Lia Misi, Sayra Razo, Megan Lohse, Camille Spackman and Natalie Guerrero. The seniors did not get a win on their night as Casa Grande defeated them 3 out of 5 games.