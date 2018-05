On Thursday, April 19 at Cougar Stadium, the Rancho Cotate High School boy’s lacrosse seniors were honored by their team prior to their game against Windsor High School. The boys were escorted to the field by players from the U10 Rancho Cotati Lacrosse Club, where they were met by their families and introduced to the fans in the stands. Rancho had a good night, they defeated Windsor 18-3.

Jane Peleti