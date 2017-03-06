Both as part of honoring Dr. Seuss and promoting literacy, the following community members went into classrooms at Monte Vista Elementary School to read, answer questions and share why or how reading inspired them or helped them in their lives. From left Kitty Ritz (retired teacher and Children’s Museum volunteer), Robert Chiang (dentist in Rohnert Park), Kate Drewieske (children’s librarian at the Rohnert Park Library), Sharon Marshall with her dog Kasey (Four Paws), Robin Marshall with puppy Ohanna (Bergin University of Canine Studies), Chyenne Moomey (from Raley’s in Rohnert Park), Karin Davis (social worker for Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District), and Julie Synyard (assistant superintendent CRPUSD).

Photo by Robert Grant