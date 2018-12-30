Homeless veterans receive greatest gift

The opening celebration for fourteen brand new “Tiny Houses” at the Veterans Village on the Sonoma County Campus was held last week. These houses will become homes homeless Sonoma County veterans.

Veterans Village on the Sonoma County campus will provide critical housing for 14 homeless veterans in 14 tiny homes. The small carbon footprint of the buildings and the overall sustainability of the development will complement this service-rich community. Veterans will receive rental assistance, case management, and clinical support provided by the Santa Rosa Veteran’s Affairs clinic.

This unique project was created in a collaborative public, private partnership with County of Sonoma, an organization committed to veterans housing. The County offered the land to build the project with the objective to be a demonstration project for the Tiny Homes concept.

On any given night in Sonoma County there are approximately 400 veterans who do not have their own home to sleep in and must find alternative housing such as on a couch in someone’s home, in a car, under a bridge, or on the street. Living unsheltered accelerates all kinds of physical challenges and emotional issues for our veterans.

