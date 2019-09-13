Home invasion robbery, suspects still at large

Sept. 10 at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to 655 Enterprise Dr., RP for a report of a physical fight. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in the parking lot hiding behind a vehicle. The victim had blood all over his head and face and was suffering from multiple lacerations on his head.

During an investigation, officers learned the victim was inside his apartment when he heard a knock on the door. When he looked through the peep hole, he saw a female on the porch. The victim thought it was his neighbor, so he opened the door and was immediately accosted by two black males with ski masks and two white, possibly Latino females. All four had handguns in their hands. One of the males knocked the victim to the ground and began hitting him in the head with an unknown firearm. The other male began ransacking the house.

The two females pointed their guns at the victim while he was on the ground and asked for the victim’s roommate. The suspects said the roommate owed them money. The victim told the suspects the roommate was currently incarcerated.

One of the male suspects found a safe in the bedroom and demanded the victim to open it. The suspect pointed his firearm at the victim and threatened his life if he did not unlock the safe. Once the safe was opened, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash.

As the suspects were leaving, they also stole the victim’s wallet, cellphone and watch. The suspects were last seen leaving the complex in a black unknown model sedan possibly a Hyundai.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor head injuries from being hit multiple times with the pistols.

The only information regarding the suspects are two black males and two white or Hispanic females.

This case is still under investigation; therefore, the victim nor the roommate’s names will be released.

If you have information, please call Detective Quinn at 707-584-2630 or leave an anonymous tip at CRIMETIPS@rpcity.org.