Home invasion: burglar arrested after entering home and committing sexual assault

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

An 18-year-old man was arrested earlier this morning for sexually assaulting a young girl after gaining access to the girl’s Rohnert Park residence on Francis Cir from a garage door opener found in an unlocked car.

The Rohnert Park Public Safety dispatch center received the 911 call from the girl’s mother, who said a stranger had broken into their home and went into the 8-year-old’s bedroom.

According to a report of the incident released on Nixle, “The mother stated that the male had taken off his clothes and climbed on top of the girl before she woke up and started screaming.”

According to the same report the male suspect fled the residence leaving his clothes behind. Rohnert Park Public Safety officers responded to the call and launched an investigation into the incident and through the suspect’s belongings, were able to identify him as Noah Holland. The family and victim does not know Holland.

Holland was then arrested after Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies assisted RP Public Safety in locating the man. A sheriff sergeant found Holland at an address – 10th Street in Santa Rosa, that authorities believed was frequented by the suspect.

The sergeant observed the residence and three people were seen walking towards the 10th Street residence. The sergeant was able to recognized one of the subjects as Holland and Holland was then detained by the sheriff’s department.

Holland was charged with burglary, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, committing sex assault while in the commission of a burglary, vehicle tampering and violation of probation.

Due to the nature of the case the victim’s and family’s names were not released.