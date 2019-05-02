Home delivery changes

Dear subscribers,

It has been a long struggle to find reliable personnel to distribute our newspaper to your doors in a timely manner. We have tried US mail delivery in the past with some difficulties; however, mainly because of mailing through the Ukiah Postal service via our printer. We have researched and found an avenue of service which we feel will fulfill the newspaper delivery obligation. We have recently obtained a delivery US Mail permit in Sonoma County and with the co-operation of the post masters in Rohnert Park and Cotati, we are certain to have your paper delivered by Friday with your regular US Mail service.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding in this matter. Please feel free to contact us if you should have any questions or concerns. For more information, contact the publisher Yatin Shah or any of our team members at 707-584-2222.