Through an innovative partnership, Home Care Assistance, Sonoma County, a leading provider of in-home care for seniors, is excited to announce it will be providing caregiving services and hosting a fun and informative six-part series of brain boosting exercises at Mirabel Lodge Senior Community, located in Forestville. Originally approached to work together for interim and residential caregiving needs, other helpful, educational services are also being provided through the partnership.

“We are looking forward to bringing the Mind Fit Series to our residents,” said Alain Serkissian, Administrator of the Mirabel Lodge in Forestville. Part of the Home Care Assistance “Cognitive Therapeutics Method,” Mirabel residents are already enjoying the six-session “Mind Fit Series” twice a week. Drawing upon existing research that shows that brain exercises and a healthy lifestyle can keep your mind sharper for longer, each session has several activities that provide positive challenges to exercise the brain.

Home Care Assistance will also provide short- or long-term caregiving services for current residents, or those on Mirabel’s waiting list. Additionally, HCA will be coordinating Concierge Outings for Mirabel residents, under the care of their trained caregiver interventionists.

To learn more about Home Care Assistance Mind Fit Programs and how they are changing the way the world ages, please visit www.homecareassistance.com or call 707-843-4368. Home Care Assistance Sonoma County is located at 170 Farmers Ln., Suite 11, Santa Rosa, CA 95409, near the Flamingo Hotel.

To learn more about Mirabel Lodge, visit mirabellodge@yahoo.com, or call 707-887-1754

Provided by Home Care Assistance Sonoma County