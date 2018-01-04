Holiday robbery and thefts

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Suspect still on the loose

Robbery and thefts seem to be springing up during the holidays in Rohnert Park and in Sonoma County — a bank robbery occurred in Rohnert Park Dec. 22, Friday afternoon right before the start of the holiday weekend. With the suspect still on the loose, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is asking residents for help in identifying the suspect. In addition to the robbery in a separate incident in Sonoma County, sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects involved in mail theft.

The bank robbery in question took place at the Chase Bank on Rohnert Park Expressway, where the suspect was caught on security camera. He is described as a heavy set 6’ tall black male in his 40s, according to a Nixle notification that was sent out by Rohnert Park Public Safety.

He is said to be wearing a “black beanie cap, yellow tinted cyclist sunglasses, a button up shirt with white and either black or green plaid, light colored jeans and unknown shoes,” the notification states. It also describes him as having tattoos along his neck,” similar to a starfish with other similar tattoos with it.”

Commander Aaron Johnson of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said the suspect has not yet been apprehended. “It is still an active investigation,” Johnson said.

According to the report he left the bank on foot in an unknown direction and the local agency urges anyone who can identify the man to notify public safety at 707-584-2600 or call 911.

“We ask the public that if they think they see the bank robber that you don’t take action, call public safety,” Johnson said.

As for the mail thefts, the suspects were successfully apprehended by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies after the incident took place.. The two suspects were discovered when a Guerneville resident called the sheriff’s office to report a man sneaking a package off his neighbor’s porch on the 14400 block of Old Cazadero Road.

As stated in the Nixle report of the incident, “The suspect got into a silver van with a broken driver’s side window and drove away.”

Deputies arrived within minutes and discovered the van on Cherry Street. The suspects were then identified as 28-year-old Nathan Hines and 25-year-old Jacob Sanderson after the deputies noticed various Amazon packages that did not belong to them. The van was then searched by the two responding deputies and three Amazon packages that belonged to some residents on Cherry Street along with 47 pieces of mail were found. The packages were then returned to the victims.

One Sonoma County resident Genevieve Navar Franklin commented via Facebook regarding the incident and thanked the responding deputies for apprehending the suspects and for working to make the area safer for residents.

“Thank you! There’s so much theft in Sonoma County that every apprehension helps keep our spirits up that we’ll return to being a safer community by and by,” she said.