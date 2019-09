Kelley Evart, senior at Rancho Cotate High School, appears to float on air as she serves the ball during their game against San Rafael High School. The teams played against each other in the gym of the new TAG Building Tues, Sept. 17. After five very hard-fought games, Rancho pulled off the winning three games out of five. Their next home game is Thurs., Sept. 19 against Windsor High School.

Photo by Jane Peleti