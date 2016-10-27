History readable with tale of Wrights

By: Bernniece Owen

Book Review

Continuing his success at making history readable and making icons of history human, David McCullough tells about Wilbur and Orville Wright’s launch of the age of flight at the turn of the 20th Century. His smooth narration follows the brothers from their early years in a close-knit family household in Dayton, Ohio, to the windswept sand dunes of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, to the glittering streets of Paris, France, and the marble halls of Washington, D.C. For many readers their story begins and ends at Kitty Hawk, December 17, 1903, to be exact. However, McCullough’s forward and afterward add fascinating facts without using the kind of detail that discourages lay readers like me. (I had to skip over a lot of stuff in the Wikipedia article I looked at!).

First, we are led to appreciate that both brothers spent days, not just hours, watching and documenting and learning about the mechanics of flight from the birds.

They transferred that knowledge to meticulous drawings and finally to carefully constructed gliders and huge kites that they tested first in Ohio and in North Carolina.

Nor was any detail in their experience as bicycle builders ignored. They also made use of the published reports about other attempts to fly, but they applied their own interpretation to those reports and went their own way.

They concluded that a fixed wing was the solution that would keep a heavier-than-air vehicle airborne, and they were right.

McCullough was able to draw on extensive information about the Wrights’ inventive process from their diaries and letters to family. Their sister, Katherine, was an especially regular correspondent who gave them a sympathetic sounding board.

Modern readers must visualize a time when notes and letters were hand-written and the time-lag between sending and receiving the notes and letters could be considerable. The Library of Congress provided access to over a thousand family letters as well as large scrapbooks that illustrate the brothers’ public and private experiences.

December 17, 1903, is the key date remembered as the first flight. In fact it was only the beginning of Wilbur and Orville’s effort to convince governments and the general public that flight could serve a useful purpose. And that their fixed wing prototype was the key to making routine flight possible. They reached this moment without financial backing except funds from their own pockets. They worked without support from the scientific community in the United States. The director of the Smithsonian had his own ideas about what it would take to fly, and dismissed Wilbur’s letter of inquiry.

The brothers worked hard and without publicity. In fact, they actively avoided the limelight until they had proven that the flight at Kitty Hawk was not a one-time event. Wilbur took the Wright Flyer to France to demonstrate the reality of their achievement because the home country journalists and fellow experimenters were skeptical or not paying attention. Their story is amazing, and McCullough tells it with his usual clarity and sympathetic eye. He gives a well-rounded picture of two home-grown American geniuses in development. It is gratifying to know that ultimately they received the recognition they deserved.

Berniece Owen is a retired librarian and a Rohnert Park resident.