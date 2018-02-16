History archives 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know?

Dec. 8 was a special day for the City of Rohnert Park. Not only did Amy Breeze pass the gavel to new mayor Pam Stafford, but also many months of photo searching, enhancing and framing finally came together.

On Tuesday evening, a small repletion was held in honor of the unveiling of 14 historic photos on the second floor of the new city hall. Selections were managed by Robin Miller, president of the Cultural Arts Commission, with assistance from Tim Danesi, resident of the historical Society.

Outgoing mayor Amy Breeze gave a speech honoring all who worked on the project, from Robin’s team to Ron Breeze, who enhanced the aged photos, to Hamish Hafter of Petaluma who framed them in historic style. Special guest was Judson Snyder, the city’s longest-term journalist, who continuously advocated for a home for the archives.

Ms. Breeze commented on the similar evolution of the new city hall and the photos. “We have created this recycled building, using the latest environmentally sound materials and designs, and now you have recycled our history and brought it back to the city for all to remember and appreciate.”

Tim and Robin thanked the city for supporting this important re-creation of our heritage.

Visitors are welcome to view the photos, accompanied by a brochure with more historic detail. Hours at the 130 Avram Ave. site are: Monday through Friday, 8-noon and 1-5.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.