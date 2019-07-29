History Sept. 1992

By: Irene Hilsendager

Pat and Sandy Mottard were the lucky couple who won the Rohnert Park Founders Day grand prize of a seven-day cruise to Mexico. Both Pat and Sandy named Rohnert Park’s “outstanding citizens” several years ago, continue being active in the community. Pat, an El Rancho Lion, owns North Bay Water Systems in Rohnert Park and Sandy, a past-president of Soroptimist International of Rohnert Park-Cotati, works at McCulloch Insurance Agency in Santa Rosa. They are longtime Rohnert Park residents and on Tuesday nights you can find both of them working Bingo at El Camino High School.

A major issue involving the students at Rancho Cotate High School is the purchase of Associative Student Body Cards.

With the budget cuts, not only are our supplies limited but also our extracurricular programs such as sports, rallies, clubs and social activities.

With the purchase of the card by students, funding is provided for our various activities.

Unfortunately, students have not been purchasing as many cards as they have in the past, therefore the margin for new activities is small. What a great deal of the students do not realize is that the card is essential for them.

With this card, students can get in free to sports games and receive discounts on social events such as dances.

What many students do not also realize is that without the card, they are not eligible to receive a block letter in a sport, be nominated or hold a title in a royalty court such as Homecoming Queen/Princess or King/Prince Cougar. Students also are not eligible to join a variety of clubs on campus or run for an elected or appointed office in student government.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.