History-Sept 1972 Petaluma Speedway title battle continues Friday

By: Irene Hilsendager

With only two more races left on the calendar of events for the NASCAR modified sportsman and early model stock cars at the Petaluma Speedway, the battle for the 1972 Petaluma Speedway champions of each division continues.

As the NASCAR contingent enters this Friday night’s race, a look at the statistics show the sportsman division has produced 10 different main event winners in the 19 race meets held while the stocker division has eight different winners to its credit. The number of cars and drivers in each division capable of winning a feature event is one factor that leads to the close point battle for the championships at stake.

The stock car contingent has produced 11 separate Falstaff Trophy Dash winners while the sportsman have nine to their credit.

Holding the most feature wins in the sportsman ranks is San Rafael’s Gary Ramsier and Concord’s Dick Rauser, tied with four each. John Roy of Santa Rosa holds the Falstaff dash win record at five this season.

A three-way tie for the feature wins in the stocker division has four wins each for Santa Rosa’s Conrad Cavallero, Concord’s Chuck Dyer and Hayward’s Mitch West. West tops the trophy dash rolls with three wins.

The cars and drivers of each division will be scrambling for the points and prize money at 8 p.m. Friday night following the time trials at 7 p.m.

