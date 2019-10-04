History-Sept. 1972

Falling from 7,200 feet isn’t a bit of fun unless you are prepared for it. Sunday noon the Star Dusters will be dropping in on Rohnert Park. The Star Dusters are the only women’s exhibition parachute team in the world. There is plenty of men’s teams, but these gals from the Bay Area are the only female squad in the country.

The team will arrive in the Park at noon in their own plane, take 20 minutes to climb to jump zone and then descend, performing acrobatics all the way down, finally pulling their rip cords and winds allowing, landing at Rohnert Park Junior High School. They will be around for an hour or so to answer questions and talk with festivalgoers.

Junior High tops 1,000

Attendance at Rohnert Park Junior High Tuesday topped 1,000 for the first time in school history. School officials were expecting about 981 students for the opening day of school Tuesday, but pupils came out of the woodwork and attics and a total of 1,014 enrolled. The final day of school in June saw a total of 947 students in attendance.

At Rancho Cotate High School the reverse was true.

Officials were expecting about 820 students to enroll, but the head count on opening day was 777. Closing day figure in June was 696.

By Monday enrollments at both schools are expected to take a big jump as residents return home from late summer vacations.

Dist. Supt. Lesly Meyer told The Clarion Wednesday morning there were no problems on opening day. He noted with rapid population increases in both Rohnert Park-Cotati and Petaluma area, the district is faced with the decision of going on double sessions or inaugurating year-round or extended day education.

“We are all right for this year,” he said, “but we will have to do something within the next two years.”

