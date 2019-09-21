History-Oct. 2010 Old pals

By: Irene Hilsendager

Vida Jones was visiting friends in the Rohnert Park area for a week. During her visit, the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati held a tea and social party with beautiful china and the best tea. Many sweets were also offered along with hugs and sound of “It’s so good to see you. Again.” The social was a fundraiser for the scholarships and backpack projects. Thank you to the many Interact youths who came early and stayed late to help with the social. Thanks to Bob Herd of TCBY for providing the setting.

It was great to have Mayor Robert Coleman-Senghor, Vice-Mayor Janet Orchard, Councilmembers Gilardi, Harvey, Landman and the Cotati Chamber of Commerce members out in force.

CCNB held its open house and ribbon cutting ceremony in Cotati Sept. 1. Since 1982, CCNB provided thousands at risk youth in Marin County but moved to Cotati last year. More than 30 youths have been enrolled in their natural resources management and community recycling programs.

