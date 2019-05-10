History March 1962 Mrs. Cincera to head Rohnert PTA officers

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Parent-Teacher Association of John Reed School held its first regular meeting last Wednesday evening and elected the following officers: President, Donna Cincera; vice president, Kay Wacher; honorary vice president, W. Ray Miller; secretary, Jane Smuch; treasurer, Juanita Brown; historian, Beverly Garner; Parliamentarian, Marjorie Miller; auditor, Donna Sheehan. The slate of officers was elected upon the recommendation of the nominating committee with no nominations presented from the floor.

The new officers will be installed at the next regular meeting April 9, 1962.

It was agreed all meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m. at the school. Memberships fees were set at $1.

A phone committee was organized to remind voters of the school bond and state aid election March 6.

Plans were made for a public meeting March 15 to be sponsored by the unit, when officials from the Petaluma School System will present information on the projected junior-senior High school here.

A request for coffee mugs for the new school has met with good response and about 40 have been received so far. Mrs. Cincera expressed thanks to all who have donated mugs. Anyone else who would like to donate mugs may contact one of the above board members or bring the mugs to PTA meetings.

