May 19, 2019
History- July 22, 1992 Hopkins won’t seek re-election

By: Irene Hilsendager
May 17, 2019

Warren Hopkins, Rohnert Park’s 24-year council veteran, said Monday he will not be seeking re-election in November.

Hopkins indicated several months ago that he may not seek another term and though there has been some speculation among the crowds at council meetings, Hopkins himself had not confirmed if he would try to keep his seat.

But after six terms, the 55-year-old councilman says he is ready to pursue other interests. 

“There comes a time when you have to evaluate how effective you are,” he said. He says that he will not retire from politics entirely, stating that as a private citizen he still intends to watch and comment on the progress of the city.

“As a city councilman I’m supposed to be non-biased, but I have a bias,” he said. As one of the three votes that approved the council decision to update the general plan for a controversial housing development proposal, Hopkins has been the target of many council critics. “It’s a lot tougher being the ‘yes’ vote than the ‘no’ you avoid addressing the issue.”

“As a city councilman, when people complain to me and I disagree it’s very hard to get into a dialogue,” he said. As a private citizen, Hopkins says he would still stay active in reacting to political issues.

Hopkins says he feels good about the years that he has been on the council as he has been able to actively participate in the city’s growth. “I want Rohnert Park to continue to be what it is, the best place in the United States to live.”

And he also feels the growth of the town has been a good thing. “Unless we want to keep people from moving into the United States and California we have to provide a place for them. That’s my philosophy. Some people disagree.”

Hopkins will continue until the end of the year as a board member for the Association of Bay Area Governments and for the Sonoma County Local Area Formation Corporation. He said he could soon be retiring from his position as a history teacher at Rancho Cotate High School as well.

“I’m not sure what’s next,” he said, “I’m writing up a resume and a cover letter to send to people I’ve met over the years.” He also added that he hopes to spend more time with his family.

Hopkins feels there is still a great deal of support for him in the community. “I think if I ran again I’d probably get re-elected, the hard thing is putting that to the test.” He says that being re-elected five times is a result of that kind of support.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.