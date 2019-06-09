History July 1992 Shorey reflects on civic career

By: Irene Hilsendager

From now on, Linda Shorey will probably be found at home watching television or reading a good book on Wednesday nights, instead of actively participating in her local government.

Shorey, who has just completed her third term as a Cotati City Councilwoman, decided not to run for re-election a fourth time and to let others participate in their city government.

“At first I felt, ‘only I can do the job,’” said Shorey, adding, “But, as you go on you realize more people can and should.”

Shorey ran for her first term on the council in 1980 and at that time her biggest concerns were issues relating to housing. Before running for council Shorey had been involved with Cotati government for four years, acting on the Parks and Recreation commission and the Planning Commission.

“At the time,” Shorey said, “very little was happening for tenant housing and low-moderate housing.

“I helped bring development to Cotati in a time when none of the developers wanted to touch Cotati,” said Shorey. “I called all the movers and shakers in town and we had a luncheon where we discussed what Cotati needed.”

In Shorey’s first four years as a councilwoman who was most concerned with low income housing. In 1979, Shorey was instrumental in organizing and supporting the City of Cotati’s rent stabilization ballot initiative which currently remains in effect.

In fact, according to Shorey, rent control is one of the issues that will still bring her to the council meetings.

“I don’t plan on going to the meetings unless I see something really crucial on the agenda,” said Shorey. “(Mayor) Bill Miller has put ‘vacancy decontrol’ on the agenda and for that I will be there.”

What Shorey learned most by participating in the city council “was not to go in for the theater of it.

“Lots of people go to watch council bicker between one another or for the audience to bicker with the council,” said Shorey. “this is very nonproductive. A city council should try to compromise and make it work,” she said.

Shorey’s hope for the future is that the new council will learn what she has learned. “there are a majority of new people on the council and it is important that they form a team and respect one another,” said Shorey.

After a little thought, what Shorey named as the biggest difference between the council now and 12 years ago, when she was first elected, was the number of men and women representing Cotati. “When I was elected there were four women and one man. Now there are four men and one woman,” said Shorey.

Asked whether or not this gender imbalance concerns her, Shorey said, “I have to respect the citizens and who they vote for. No matter what, people should not vote for gender’s sake alone,” said Shorey. “I do hope, though, that women start participating in city government more.”

