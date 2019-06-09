History July 1992 Shorey reflects on civic career

History
June 9, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
History July 1992 Discount program revised History-1992 Host families share memories History- July 22, 1992 Hopkins won’t seek re-election Rohnert Park has had many mayors since 1962 What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part I Cotati in 1983 Rohnert Park sign celebrates 51st birthday-2011 Commercial and industrial growth foreseen-1983 Brixx, A new and upscale pizza comes to Cotati-2011 An invitation to dinner-June 2010 Guys can cook too! History-2010 Waste drop-off at Stadium- History April 1992 Feb. 8 history 1992 ‘Reuse’ is a message of paint exchange Students at Tech High learn about History-2010 Tech High Interact Camp-2010 Weather bulletin from Minot, ND-March 2010 California enjoy your rain! “Not bloody likely”- History April 1992 Don’t worry, I will be okay! -History 2010 History March 1962 Mrs. Cincera to head Rohnert PTA officers 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city  From the Archives What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part 2 RP chamber of Commerce-May 2010 RP sign restoration-2012 A grand night for ‘Sharing of the Green’ 2011 Dolls in the classroom at Monte Vista-2011 Cotati History-July 2018 Pianos, piano and no more Piano- History July 2010 The bandstand-1983 Rappers for Hospice and the Human Race-history Ranch News-May 2010 20/30 Club active in charity and worthy causes-2011 “I’ll drink to that”-History April 1992 For the want of toys- history 2010 Cotati’s Zone Music-History 2010  City of Cotati receives Grant-July 2010 From the archives VI-1996 Food Bank launches annual food and funds drive-2010 And the California State Elementary spelling champion is Miller! -2009 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city History: The end product…strawberries - 2009 City of Cotati appoints police chief-July 2010 Biggest food drive at SSU yields 1800 lbs. of food-Jan. 2010 Come catch Cotati’s vision-2010 From the Archives IV-2009

History July 1992 Shorey reflects on civic career

By: Irene Hilsendager
June 7, 2019

From now on, Linda Shorey will probably be found at home watching television or reading a good book on Wednesday nights, instead of actively participating in her local government.

Shorey, who has just completed her third term as a Cotati City Councilwoman, decided not to run for re-election a fourth time and to let others participate in their city government.

“At first I felt, ‘only I can do the job,’” said Shorey, adding, “But, as you go on you realize more people can and should.”

Shorey ran for her first term on the council in 1980 and at that time her biggest concerns were issues relating to housing. Before running for council Shorey had been involved with Cotati government for four years, acting on the Parks and Recreation commission and the Planning Commission.

“At the time,” Shorey said, “very little was happening for tenant housing and low-moderate housing.

“I helped bring development to Cotati in a time when none of the developers wanted to touch Cotati,” said Shorey.  “I called all the movers and shakers in town and we had a luncheon where we discussed what Cotati needed.”

In Shorey’s first four years as a councilwoman who was most concerned with low income housing.  In 1979, Shorey was instrumental in organizing and supporting the City of Cotati’s rent stabilization ballot initiative which currently remains in effect.

In fact, according to Shorey, rent control is one of the issues that will still bring her to the council meetings.

“I don’t plan on going to the meetings unless I see something really crucial on the agenda,” said Shorey. “(Mayor) Bill Miller has put ‘vacancy decontrol’ on the agenda and for that I will be there.”

What Shorey learned most by participating in the city council “was not to go in for the theater of it.

“Lots of people go to watch council bicker between one another or for the audience to bicker with the council,” said Shorey. “this is very nonproductive. A city council should try to compromise and make it work,” she said. 

Shorey’s hope for the future is that the new council will learn what she has learned. “there are a majority of new people on the council and it is important that they form a team and respect one another,” said Shorey.

After a little thought, what Shorey named as the biggest difference between the council now and 12 years ago, when she was first elected, was the number of men and women representing Cotati. “When I was elected there were four women and one man. Now there are four men and one woman,” said Shorey.

 Asked whether or not this gender imbalance concerns her, Shorey said, “I have to respect the citizens and who they vote for. No matter what, people should not vote for gender’s sake alone,” said Shorey. “I do hope, though, that women start participating in city government more.”

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.