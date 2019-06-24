History
June 24, 2019
History July 1992 Hispanic Chamber welcomes Arminana

By: Irene Hilsendager
June 21, 2019

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County invites the public to a Welcoming Fiesta for the incoming president of Sonoma State University, Ruben Arminana.

Arminana comes to SSU from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he served as Vice President for Finance and Development since 1988. Previously, he held positions at Tulane University and worked in private business, media and government. Born in Cuba, Arminana has a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of New Orleans. 

The fiesta will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 p.m. to midnight, at the Friedman Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., in Santa Rosa. Admission is $15 per person or $25 for two. Bocadillos (Mexican delicacies) from Nuno’s Restaurant will be on sale beginning at 7 p.m.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.