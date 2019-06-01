History July 1992 Discount program revised

History
June 1, 2019
By: Irene Hilsendager
May 31, 2019

The City of Rohnert Park is changing the requirement for its utility discount program to meet the needs of more of the town’s low income residents.

Previously, the city offered discounts on water and sewer service to seniors who qualified for Supplemental Security Income benefits but found at a recent seminar that most seniors do not qualify from SSI. Of the 15 who attended the seminar only one person qualified for the discount.

The city council voted at their July 14 meeting to base the requirements for the program on the oncome of the household, similar to the criteria used by PG&E for their discount program.

Qualifying for the program would be a one or two-person household with an income of $14,900 or less, a three-person household earning $17,400 or less or a four-person household earning $20,900 or less. Larger households would be allowed an income of up to $3,500 for each additional person.

A household would also be qualified if their sole source of incomes from SSI, Aide for Dependent Children and or benefits under Veterans’ and Survivors’ Pension Improvement Act.

Those hoping to take advantage of the program must provide their federal tax return as proof in income. Applications are available at the city’s financial office.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.