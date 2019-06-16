History
June 16, 2019
History July 1992 Fourth discount giant opens

By: Irene Hilsendager
June 14, 2019

For the past two months Home Depot manager Tim Grace and his crew of 163 employees have been stocking inventory and setting up displays in preparation of opening day Thursday.

Home Depot, located at the north end of Redwood Drive by Wal-Mart, is the fourth in a series of large discount stores on Rohnert Park’s west side and its opening follows the opening of Price Club, Food 4 Less and Wal-Mart.

On Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. the warehouse store will open its doors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “That’s the sneak preview for our construction customers,” said Grace, “but everybody who walks in the door will be welcome.”

Home Depot is a warehouse type of store that caters to the do-it-yourself homeowner and professionals in the building industry. Within the next few months that shopping center will also see the opening of an International House of Pancakes and Chili’s Mexican restaurant as well as a 40,000-square foot Home Express furniture store by Wal-Mart.

On Monday, with two days left before the grand opening, employees were still involved in major projects, such as stocking the two-story-high shelves, as well as taking care of details.

“Everything is falling right into place,” said Grace, “It’s a fast pace now and it will be a pace when we open the doors.”

Grace and his crew moved into the building in the middle of May. “There was nothing here, we came into an empty shell.” He said. Inside the 102,000 square-foot building are rows and rows of merchandise, stacked to the ceiling. “You want faucets? We’ve got faucets,” said Grace. Another part of the store provides a selection of hand and power tools. Near-by he showed off an aisle that boasted a variety of all sizes and designs. He went on to show a nursery with vegetation popular for landscaping. Another part of the store provides a selection of hand and power tools. Near the entrance is an instructional area where Grace hopes to invite members of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety to host seminars on fire prevention and earthquake preparedness. 

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.