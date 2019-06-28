History July 1992

By: Irene Hilsendager

Snooping through old newspapers, I found an article that Jud Snyder had written in July, 1992 and the same problem still exists to this day.

Nobody asked me but I’ve had it up to here with these so-called “pro-life” people. You will notice they’re mostly shrill-voiced men. Until a man goes through nine months of pregnancy and then uncounted years of raising perhaps an unwanted child or the agonies of adoption, I say keep your damn hands and laws away from the woman and her body. It’s her decision and not yours. The politicization of a woman’s choice by 12 years of White House pea-brains and their fundamentalist dim-bulbed allies is one of the most disgraceful episodes in American history. No wonder tourism to Europe is down. It’s embarrassing being an American and trying to explain this sort of idiocy to our European cousins.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.