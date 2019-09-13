History-Dec. 16, 1969 Able Direction, Enthusiastic cast

By: Irene Hilsendager

Many weeks of preparation have gone into the John Reed School production of “The Littlest Angel” which will be staged tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 2 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center.

Students have been meeting with Mrs. Clay Jewell on Monday nights and Thursday afternoon for two months, holding rehearsals. And there has been much behind-the-scenes work lining up the props and the dozens of costumes for the host of angels, wise men and others who will take part in the Christmas play.

The director, Mrs. Jewell, has taught speech and drama and worked with children’s groups and little theater organizations. Residents of Rohnert Park since 1958, she and her husband spent four years in England while he was assigned there in the Air Force but came back here to live three years ago. While in England, Mrs. Jewell directed and produced “The Littlest Angel” featuring children of Air Force personnel.

She recalls that it was staged in a huge Quonset hut and that residents on the air base were allowed to invite their English friends to attend. The resulting audience numbered some 4,000. It is also a play that children can understand and enjoy performing in, she explained.

