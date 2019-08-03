History Aug. 1992

By: Irene Hilsendager

Lisa Russell, who teaches art in her M-neighborhood home, encouraged her young students to enter their work in the Sonoma County Fair. Thirty of them did and 21 of them received awards, one was a “best of show” by Stevie Hill. Lisa calls her creative art center Scribbles and Giggles. Sounds like a fun place to be, doesn’t it?

Thanks to Bob Thompson and his first “Games Children Play” event last weekend, $200 was raised to help the homeless. It was held at Golis Park and included Rohnert Park’s First Marble Tournament. Look for Bob next at the Crane Melon Festival where he will be coordinating the senior citizen events. You should see the long list of activities planned.

Sept. 1966

The Waugh School at Penngrove opened yesterday with a new staff of teachers for the three-teacher; first-through sixth grade school.

On the teaching staff will be Mrs. Janice King, first and second grades teacher. Mrs. King is a graduate of the University of the Pacific in Stockton. She had taught for the past two years in Manteca. Mr. and Mrs. King live in Mill Valley.

Mrs. Judith Koenitzer will teach third and fourth grades. She is a graduate of the University of California at Davis and has taught for one year in Madera County. Mr. and Mrs. Koenitzer and their two children live in Petaluma.

Emmett Rhoades will be teaching the fifth and sixth grades. Mr. Rhoades is a graduate of Pennsylvania State College and received his master’s degree at the University of Tennessee. Mr. and Mrs. Rhoades and son live in Petaluma.

