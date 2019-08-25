History 1996 Peace Corps to test on Sept. 10

By: Irene Hilsendager

Sonoma County residents interested in putting their skills to use in developing nations around the world are invited to take the Peace Corps placement test at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at room 3, U.S. Post Office, 730-2nd St.

The Peace Corps uses the placement test to determine how an applicant can be be utilized overseas. The test measures general aptitude and the ability to learn a language, not education or achievement. (If test scores indicate a limited language-learning ability, for example, the Peace Corps tries to place the applicant in an English-speaking country.) The placement test requires no preparation and is non-competitive-an applicant can neither pass nor fail.

The application form, not the placement test, is the most important factor in the selection of volunteers. Persons interested in serving in the Peace Corps must fill out an application, if they have not already done so, and present it to the tester before taking the test. Applications may be obtained from local post offices or from the Peace Corps, Washington, D.C. 20525.

The placement test takes about an hour and a half.

