History-1992 The feminization of politics

History
July 15, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
History 1992 History July 1992 Rohnert Park has had many mayors since 1962 What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part I Cotati in 1983 Rohnert Park sign celebrates 51st birthday-2011 Commercial and industrial growth foreseen-1983 Brixx, A new and upscale pizza comes to Cotati-2011 An invitation to dinner-June 2010 Guys can cook too! History-2010 Waste drop-off at Stadium- History April 1992 Feb. 8 history 1992 ‘Reuse’ is a message of paint exchange Students at Tech High learn about History-2010 Tech High Interact Camp-2010 Weather bulletin from Minot, ND-March 2010 California enjoy your rain! “Not bloody likely”- History April 1992 Don’t worry, I will be okay! -History 2010 History March 1962 Mrs. Cincera to head Rohnert PTA officers History-1992 Host families share memories History July 1992 Shorey reflects on civic career History July 1992 Hispanic Chamber welcomes Arminana 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city  From the Archives What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part 2 RP chamber of Commerce-May 2010 RP sign restoration-2012 A grand night for ‘Sharing of the Green’ 2011 Dolls in the classroom at Monte Vista-2011 Cotati History-July 2018 Pianos, piano and no more Piano- History July 2010 The bandstand-1983 Rappers for Hospice and the Human Race-history Ranch News-May 2010 20/30 Club active in charity and worthy causes-2011 “I’ll drink to that”-History April 1992 For the want of toys- history 2010 Cotati’s Zone Music-History 2010 History- July 22, 1992 Hopkins won’t seek re-election History July 1992 Discount program revised History July 1992 Fourth discount giant opens  City of Cotati receives Grant-July 2010 From the archives VI-1996 Food Bank launches annual food and funds drive-2010 And the California State Elementary spelling champion is Miller! -2009 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city History: The end product…strawberries - 2009 City of Cotati appoints police chief-July 2010 Biggest food drive at SSU yields 1800 lbs. of food-Jan. 2010 Come catch Cotati’s vision-2010 From the Archives IV-2009

History-1992 The feminization of politics

By: Irene Hilsendager
July 12, 2019

It’s interesting to note that the name mentioned most often to possibly step in as a replacement for the recuperating Bill Filante is Bev Hansen, former GOP Assemblywoman from Santa Rosa. Bev has strong Rohnert Park ties going back 15 years or more to her PTA activities down here. It is also interesting to note that Filante’s opponent is Petaluma councilwoman Lynn Woolsey. Both are running for the Sixth Congressional District seat vacated by Barbara Boxer, Marin Democrat, who is running for U.S. Senate. Boxer and Dianne Feinstein are both favored to win Senate seats in November. The feminization of politics ribbon is continuous from local city councils right on up to the U.S. Senate.

It is too early to tell what effect Filante’s brain surgery will have on the congressional race. I fervently wish him a speedy recovery and a return to action sometime in September. Bill’s a conscientious legislator and a constant ally of both RP and Cotati in the tumultuous halls of Sacramento. He rarely missed civic functions up here whether it was Founders Day or Cotati’s Indian Festival. You could always count on him to say a few mellifluous words whenever a banquet was held in the Washoe House. Bill’s brand of independence is always refreshing and deserves to be maintained. This does not necessarily constitute an endorsement, Bill; election day is still eleven weeks away. It is just a boost to get you back in the fray.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.