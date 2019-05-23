History
May 23, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
History- July 22, 1992 Hopkins won’t seek re-election History March 1962 Mrs. Cincera to head Rohnert PTA officers Cotati’s Zone Music-History 2010 Rohnert Park has had many mayors since 1962 What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part I Cotati in 1983 Rohnert Park sign celebrates 51st birthday-2011 Commercial and industrial growth foreseen-1983 Brixx, A new and upscale pizza comes to Cotati-2011 An invitation to dinner-June 2010 Guys can cook too! History-2010 Waste drop-off at Stadium- History April 1992 Feb. 8 history 1992 ‘Reuse’ is a message of paint exchange Students at Tech High learn about History-2010 Tech High Interact Camp-2010 Weather bulletin from Minot, ND-March 2010 California enjoy your rain! “Not bloody likely”- History April 1992 Don’t worry, I will be okay! -History 2010 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city  From the Archives What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part 2 RP chamber of Commerce-May 2010 RP sign restoration-2012 A grand night for ‘Sharing of the Green’ 2011 Dolls in the classroom at Monte Vista-2011 Cotati History-July 2018 Pianos, piano and no more Piano- History July 2010 The bandstand-1983 Rappers for Hospice and the Human Race-history Ranch News-May 2010 20/30 Club active in charity and worthy causes-2011 “I’ll drink to that”-History April 1992 For the want of toys- history 2010  City of Cotati receives Grant-July 2010 From the archives VI-1996 Food Bank launches annual food and funds drive-2010 And the California State Elementary spelling champion is Miller! -2009 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city History: The end product…strawberries - 2009 City of Cotati appoints police chief-July 2010 Biggest food drive at SSU yields 1800 lbs. of food-Jan. 2010 Come catch Cotati’s vision-2010 From the Archives IV-2009

History-1992 Host families share memories

By: Irene Hilsendager
May 24, 2019

Experiencing other cultures does not require extensive traveling since they can be found right at home as many local families have seen hosting exchange students from all over the world.

Mary and Don Freeman from Cotati recently hosted 19-year-old Maria Maskoba from Czechoslovakia. “She was a delightful young lady,” said Mary.

Maskoba stayed with the Freemans for seven months and was a student at Rancho Cotate High School. Freeman said Maskoba had won a contest that allowed her to be an exchange student. “She really wanted to know all she could about the United States,” Freeman said.

Freeman said one thing she remembers about Maskoba was her reaction to American culture, especially shopping. Maskoba was impressed to see customer service in America stores and felt guilty when she did not purchase items. Maskoba said back in her country, stores were state-owned and storekeepers did not service customers.

Freeman adds that her family had another exchange student from Spain for a week. She said the Spanish exchange student did not feel comfortable at their home and went to another host family. “We have no bad feelings about the student or the program. We were just thankful to have Maria instead,” she said.

Rohnert Park Mayor Linda Spiro has also hosted three exchange students from Japan. Spiro said hosting exchange students gives people the opportunity to see different cultures. Spiro remembers that one cultural difference between the United States and Japan was food portion size. In Japan food portions are much smaller than in the United States. When Spiro’s family treated their students to ice cream, both Japanese students’ eyes grew larger as their large ice cream scoops arrived. Spiro plans to host more exchange students, possibly from other countries such as France.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove