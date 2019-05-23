History-1992 Host families share memories

By: Irene Hilsendager

Experiencing other cultures does not require extensive traveling since they can be found right at home as many local families have seen hosting exchange students from all over the world.

Mary and Don Freeman from Cotati recently hosted 19-year-old Maria Maskoba from Czechoslovakia. “She was a delightful young lady,” said Mary.

Maskoba stayed with the Freemans for seven months and was a student at Rancho Cotate High School. Freeman said Maskoba had won a contest that allowed her to be an exchange student. “She really wanted to know all she could about the United States,” Freeman said.

Freeman said one thing she remembers about Maskoba was her reaction to American culture, especially shopping. Maskoba was impressed to see customer service in America stores and felt guilty when she did not purchase items. Maskoba said back in her country, stores were state-owned and storekeepers did not service customers.

Freeman adds that her family had another exchange student from Spain for a week. She said the Spanish exchange student did not feel comfortable at their home and went to another host family. “We have no bad feelings about the student or the program. We were just thankful to have Maria instead,” she said.

Rohnert Park Mayor Linda Spiro has also hosted three exchange students from Japan. Spiro said hosting exchange students gives people the opportunity to see different cultures. Spiro remembers that one cultural difference between the United States and Japan was food portion size. In Japan food portions are much smaller than in the United States. When Spiro’s family treated their students to ice cream, both Japanese students’ eyes grew larger as their large ice cream scoops arrived. Spiro plans to host more exchange students, possibly from other countries such as France.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove