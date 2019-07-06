History
July 6, 2019
History 1992

By: Irene Hilsendager
July 5, 2019

Isn’t it funny when you dig around in old fragile smelling newspaper-you find a plethora of almost up to date news.

It began more than twenty years ago when Cotati’s City Council galloped rambunctiously into the headlines with the Great Marijuana Caper that included Annette Lombardi and Eve O’Rourke. City councils have become a bit more decorous lately but the feminization of municipal government here in the North Bay got its start in Cotati. Now it’s old hat, or old bonnet if you are clinging to gender labels. For a while Cotati’s council had a solid 3-2 majority with Katherine Roberts, Linda Shorey and Sandy Elles. Now only Sandy’s left. Roberts and Shorey declined to run for another term back in June.

Rohnert Park’s City Council feminization is making ground and could surpass Cotati’s current gender ratio. It began slowly with Mary Stewart and then Linda Spiro, but November’s ballot will be well-represented with woman candidates for the three seats. Carola Clark, Dawna Gallagher, Barbara MacKenzie, Becky Rishe and Linda Spiro form a quintet in addition to seven men who have also entered. Twelve candidates for three seats means the vote will be splintered in six or more different directions.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.