History
October 12, 2019
History-1972 School enrollment down, but expected to increase Monday

By: Irene Hilsendager
October 11, 2019

Although 20 fewer children attended local elementary schools on the first day of school Tuesday than last year, it’s not going to stay that way long, warns Supt. of School Jim Davidson. He said two additional teachers will be hired.

“We had 1,695 students in attendance opening day, down 20 from the last day of school earlier this year, but we’ll have a big influx Monday when people return home from vacations,” he told trustees Tuesday night.

John Reed School had 582 students, Waldo Rohnert 675, Cotati 251 and Thomas Page 187, Davidson reported, with big increases expected during the coming months at Cotati and Thomas Page.

The two schools, Cotati has kindergarten through third grades and Page fourth through sixth, serve Holiday Park and County Manor developments which are adding new homes and residents every day.

The rush at the two schools wasn’t unexpected and some changes were made at Cotati during the summer, but it wasn’t enough to handle the third-grade classes. The two classes had a total of 77 children Tuesday, about 19 more than they should for good education.

 

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.