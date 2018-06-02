Historic car festival coming to Sonoma Valley

The Sonoma Historic Motorsports Festival is coming to Sonoma Valley starting Friday June 1 through Sunday June 3. The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) will be holding its first event on the West Coast this year at Sonoma Raceway. More than 300 cars will be at the track both in the paddock and on the track during the weekend. Spectators get a chance to get up close to cars ranging in age from pre-1920 to the 1960s.

The pre-1920s cars will have their own exhibition area in the paddock with period correct tools, spare parts and displays with the history of the cars. Even the drivers and crews will be in period clothes with leather helmets. Rare examples of cars such as Locomobile, National, Mercer, Packard and EMF will be included.

The feature race of the weekend will be for Trans Am cars, the Mustangs, Javelins and Camaros that started the Pony car wars on tracks across the US and Canada in the 1960s and 70s.

On Saturday evening a select group of race cars will leave the track and with CHP escorts drive to the Plaza in Sonoma for an evening of fine local wine and food and a chance to see the cars in the Plaza. All the proceeds will go to Sonoma Children’s Charities, the charity arm of Sonoma Raceway.

C Mills