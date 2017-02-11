Hirsch’s 25 points lead Technology boys to victory

Jon Hirsch led Technology High School boys’ basketball team to a comfortable 49-38 win over Santa Rosa’s Roseland Collegiate Prep on Friday, Jan. 3, in a home North Central League II contest.

Hirsch torched the nets for 25 points, followed by teammate Calvin Jenkins with 11. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Titans and helped them improve to 8-14 overall and 3-7 in the NCL II.

The game was tied at the half, 17-17, before the Titans went on a 32-21 second-half blitz that buried Roseland.

The Titans have games scheduled today, Feb. 10, in Santa Rosa against Rincon Valley Christian and Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Petaluma against St. Vincent de Paul.

Technology’s final home game is Feb. 17 against Tomales at Technology Middle School at 7 p.m.